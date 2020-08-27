Combatwing Gaming Headset – PS4 Headset PC Headset Xbox One Headset with Noise Canceling Mic Gaming Headphones for PS4/Super Nintendo/Nintendo 64/Xbox One(Adapter Not Included)



Omnidirectional Microphone: 360 degree adjustable mic is a perfect design to help you make a better balance between game and chat. Enjoy fluent and clear communication with your teammates.

Lightweight Ergonomic Design: The 15Oz weight gaming headset with mic will not wear out your neck muscles. A perfect fit to your head.

An Indispensable Headphone to Your Games: Combatwing M180 gaming headset provides immersive surround sound for all the explosive action of your favorite games and brings you into vivid sound field.

MULTIPLE PLATFORMS COMPATIBILITY



Combatwing gaming headset is compatible with various platforms such as PS4, PS vita, PSP, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch (audio), Nintendo New 3DS LL/3DS (audio), Nintendo 3DS LL/3DS (audio), Windows PC, Mac OS PC, iOS device and Android device. With Combatwing gaming headset, gamer can always enjoy a immersive gaming experience no matter in which platform. Plug and play. Take out the Combatwing gaming headphones and enter the gaming world right away!

On the PS4: Plug and play



*Go to “Settings” — Find “Devices” –“Audio Devices” — Click “Output to headphones” — Click “All audio”

On the Xbox one: Plug and play, but requires a Microsoft adapter( not included)

On the Xbox one S/X: Plug and play

*Go to “Settings” — Find “Display & Sound” — Click “Audio Output” — Both HDMI audio and Optical audio choose “Stereo uncompressed”

On PC: Connect 1 in 2 3.5mm adapter cable (included)



Red jack for Microphone

Green jack for Audio

USB cable for LED light

Note: 1. USB Jack Only for LED Light



2. When you use Old Xbox one, Microsoft adapter is needed, but not include in package,

3.There is a Microphone ON/OFF Button in line-controller

4.1-in-2 adapter only needed when using PC

5.This gaming headset is not compatible with Xbox 360.

6 :Microphone is not compatible with PSP,Nintendo Switch,Nintendo New 3DS LL/3DS,Nintendo 3DS

【IMMERSIVE & HIGH FIDELITY AUDIO: 】 Combatewing gaming headphone with mic delivers crisp highs and rich bass thanks to advanced 50mm drivers with 94dB +/-3 dB sensitivity and 20Hz-20KHz frequency range. The 7. 1 surround Sound makes it easy to track the direction and pick out footsteps of enemies coming. The perfect gaming headset for various games like GTA5, Call of Duty, Battlefield 1, God of war, Star Wars Battlefront 2015 and so on.

