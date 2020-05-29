Comancheros, Bandidos and Rebel Australian bikies vying for power in New Zealand

Australian bikies exiled to New Zealand are in a determined and violent power battle with the nation’s residence bred outlaws to grab management of bikie territories.

Many of the worst offenders are from the Australian chapters of the Comanchero, Rebels and Bandidos gangs.

The bikies have grow to be well-known in their new environments because the 501s, Herald Sun reported.

The title stems from part 501 of the Migration Act that permits the federal government to turf individuals from the nation in the event that they fail sure character provisions.

Among the checklist of deportees and troublemakers is NZ Comancheros chapter president and Australian exile Pasilika Naufahu.

Naufahu, Tyson Daniels, Jarome Fonau and Connor Michael Tamati Clausen had been arrested following a raid of $4million value of luxurious automobiles, houses and money in Auckland in 2019.

The gang was allegedly planning to convey methamphetamine and ephedrine into New Zealand.

Former senior Melbourne Comanchero Norm Meyer has been residing in New Zealand and it’s anticipated his son Vincent shall be deported to the nation after serving an 18 month sentence for breaking a Comanchero’s arm.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton revoked the visa of Victorian President of the Rebels OMCG Ray Elise for his prison historical past, whereas Canberra Comanchero sergeant-at-arms Sosefo Tu’uta Katoa could possibly be deported over bomb fees.

New Zealand Police Association president Chris Cahill raised considerations most of the bikies despatched to New Zealand had spent their lives in Australia and had few ties to the nation.

‘The solely hyperlinks they have (right here) are straight again into gangs. The public are actually seeing the issues they’re inflicting,’ he stated.

Senior New Zealand OMCG cop Ray Sunkel stated the overseas bikies had distinguished themselves from the New Zealand chapters by means of shows of intense violence.

He famous a street-style execution had native gang members on edge

‘Don’t have a look at us, mate, that is the Aussies, that is not what we do, you realize that,’ Mr Sunkel recalled native gang members telling him.