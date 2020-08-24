‘Coman joins Henry on list of Juventus mistakes’ – Capello blasts Bianconeri for parting with top talent

After seeing a France worldwide forward net the winning objective in the Champions League last, those in Turin have actually seen some huge choices questioned

Fabio Capello has actually blasted Juventus for “repeating the same mistakes”, with Bayern Munich’s Champions League last match-winner Kingsley Coman another of those to have slipped the web in Turin.

The France worldwide assisted his existing companies to dominate the continent as they edged out Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon on Sunday.

Coman’s well-directed header saw him reward the faith of Bayern manager Hansi Flick, who had actually begun the 24-year-old winger ahead of Croatia worldwide Ivan Perisic.

Juventus’ star-studded team were amongst those viewing on from far away as European football’s most significant reward headed back to the Allianz Arena, with the Bianconeri having actually been discarded out at the quarter-final phase.

They will be showing on what might have been, with Coman a gamer who as soon as beautified their books.

He was grabbed from Paris Saint-Germain in 2014, however invested simply one complete season in Turin– taking in 22 looks in overall– prior to signing up with Bayern on loan in the 2015-16 project.

That relocation was ultimately made irreversible and Coman has actually contributed to his excellent medal collection on a routine basis while in Germany.

He is not the very first young …