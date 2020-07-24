Columbus Zoo safely locates red panda, Kora, that had vanished

“As previously suspected by her care team members, she was not far from her habitat and her cubs. The guests quickly reported their sighting to team members at 4:43 p.m., who immediately called the Zoo’s Security and Animal Health teams,” the personnel stated.

As the group showed up on scene, Kora went up into a neighboring tree and declined to come down on her own. Concerned about the storm cloud moving into the location, the choice was made to tranquilize her.

She was then taken control of to the animal university hospital for assessment and was offered a tidy expense of health.

“Kora has since been returned to her habitat in Asia Quest, where she will have the opportunity to reunite with her cubs when she wakes. Her care team will continue their overnight watch to ensure they continue to do well, and red panda father, General Tso, will have the opportunity to join them in the morning.”

The Columbus Zoo concluded their post by thanking the neighborhood for their assistance.

