Columbus status thorn down and set on fire by Virginia protesters saying explorer ‘represents genocide’ (photos, video) – Armenian News

A Christopher Columbus statue was torn down and thrown in a lake in Richmond final evening within the newest protest to focus on an emblem of racial oppression. 

The sculpture was introduced down lower than two hours after protesters in Virginia’s capital gathered within the metropolis’s Byrd Park and chanted for the statue to go, the Daily Mail studies. 

Protesters pulled the monument down with ropes, set it on fire and rolled it right into a lake within the park to cheers from the assembled crowd. 

The empty pedestal was spray-painted and coated with an indication saying “Columbus Represents Genocide” after the statue was taken down. 

There was no police presence within the park, however a police helicopter was seen circling the world after the town-owned determine was torn down, native media stated. 

