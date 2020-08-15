Columbus couple takes to the skies | Local

Alexa stated she fulfilled Seth while they were going to college in Lincoln– him at Nebraska Wesleyan University, her at the University ofNebraska She finished in 2015 with a degree in style retailing, so it’s safe to state her profession course has actually taken a dogleg.

But, she stated, her father was quite delighted to hear she is taking flying lessons.

“He kind of had accepted, once my sisters and I all graduated from college, that none of us were going to fly. But he always had said, ‘You know, if anyone wants to fly, just let me know and I can see if I can help you out with finding a place,’” Alexa stated.

When Alexa informed him she was taking flying lessons, she stated he believed it was a trick. Once she encouraged him it was the fact, she stated, he aspired to aid and desires to come to see her fly as much as possible.

“He’s definitely happy,” Alexa stated.

Alexa is from Papillion in Sarpy County and Seth is from Wahoo, however they moved to Columbus after he got a task at Vishay as a brand-new item advancement engineer.

Moore, the couple’s trainer, has actually been a pilot for over 45 years. Originally from Schuyler, he moved to Columbus 18 years back when his better half got a task in the area.