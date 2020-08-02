Columbus Blue Jackets showing that they’re coming ready to Return to Play – TheLeafsNation

Tonight we have a post-game report from a video game that does not include the Leafs, or any Toronto group at all! This needs to be an initially.

The Blue Jackets started their Return to Play after the COVID-19 break in this 2019-20 NHL season, betting the BostonBruins Since our cherished Leafs will start a playoff series versus those Blue Jackets, it appeared to deserve covering what went on in that video game.

The Leafs themselves made it clear that they would be looking for their own interests, which obviously makes a lots of sense.

Tyson Barrie states the Leafs will be viewing Jackets– Bruins tonight to scout Columbus, however “our coaches, they’ll hammer us with all the video we can deal with”. Teams have not played each other considering that October. — Lance Hornby (@sunhornby) July 30, 2020

This video game was the very first competitive action for Oliver Bjorkstrand and Seth Jones, after they’re both returning from knee injuries. Both look strong and healthy as anticipated. Josh Anderson, among the much better young names in this Jackets company, was not playing due to recuperating from shoulder surgical treatment. It’s not likely that he will return throughout the series with Toronto.

Anyway, the video game was quite uninteresting, which fits well with how Columbus desires to play. They held Boston to simply 21 shots on objective in the video game in all scenarios, …