Columbia nonprofit finds added purpose during pandemic – News – The Daily Herald

Chris Head was looking for work when the coronavirus outbreak hit.

With experience working on assembly lines, Head attempted to find work at local manufacturing facilities and has been pursuing other jobs. He has not heard anything straight back since the virus arrived in Middle Tennessee when he moved back home to Columbia after living in the Rutherford County community of Eagleville.

Then a friend who works in construction connected him with Build and Learn, a nearby nonprofit organization.

With not quite 50,000 southern Middle Tennesseans having filed employment claims since early March, the organization continues its mission of helping those looking for employment by giving home renovations at no cost to the homeowner.

“It is definitely a good trade to learn, but it ain’t easy,” Head said as he begun to install strips of insulation inside the small bathroom.

Since 2008, Build and Learn, has offered training programs in home building and renovation for citizens desperate for work and will be offering the students’ services to veterans and disadvantaged citizens in need.

Instructor and local contractor Bubba Moss is guiding Head with on the job training on a volunteer basis.

“I am lucky to have guys like Bubba who can offer training,” said Quinton Jones, the founder of this system that were only available in Nashville but has since found a house in Columbia.

Now, the nonprofit continues amid the unprecedented circumstances caused by the coronavirus, supplying a path for individuals who can’t find work in other fields.

Students that have struggled to locate work are learning the fundamental skills of construction and home renovation through the Build and Learn program.

“We are recruiting people who didn’t finish high school that can’t get into community college or trade school,” said Jones. “We are trying to fill that void and offer a path to a trade that they normally would not have. We try to provide a path that does not otherwise exist.”

Jones, a former school librarian and school teacher, said the program also works to implement exactly the same lessons taught in senior school including mathematics and reading comprehension.

“We try to offer a different way to teach,” Jones said. “A large amount of guys appear to learn better when it is presented to them in a practical sense.

He said this system, which feeds a steady flow of workers to local contractors, provides a career path for those who may well not fit the standard mold.

“We attempt to modify learning how to meet their learning style,” Jones said. “We offer an avenue for employment for those who can’t get into a trade school.”

Jones previously worked as project developer for general contractor Hood Company, LLC where he spent much of his time building low income housing in Nashville.

He is also a former director of the Middle Tennessee Diversity Contractors Association. The Nashville-based organization consists of 150 members.

This week, students are working to renovate your bathrooms in the home of Charles E. Baxter on Eastland Drive in Columbia. Students also recently completed fitting a fresh drainage system at the rear of the house.

About $3,000 in funds donated by Legends Restaurant, First Farmers and Merchants Bank and the Lee Company are being used to finance the project.

“I think a lot of it,” said Baxter, who has lived in the home for pretty much half a century, and retired after 30 years making tires for Firestone and Bridgestone in La Vergne.

“I appreciate what they are doing,” Baxter said. “I appreciate it very much. It is very nice.”

He said he’d have not had the opportunity to afford the renovations by himself.

“You know how it is when you are on a fixed income,” Baxter said. “You are not going to get that much.”

The courses provided by Build and Learn vary from general maintenance to heavy equipment operations. It offers a training chance for those who might have previously dropped out of school or struggle to find employment as a result of past criminal background.

“It is all about encouraging them and letting them know they can learn if they are presented with the information in a format that they can comprehend,” Jones said. “That is the basis of build and learn.”

A Build and Learn course typically lasts about 12 weeks, with classes ranging in size from four to eight students.

Build and Learn graduated recently completed road improvements to Monsanto Road in Maury County.

Since moving the program to Columbia, Build and Learn students have completed a lot more than 30 projects in Maury County and had at the very least six graduates complete this system.

“We just want to help people in the community who need help but can’t afford it,” Jones said. “I get a lot of joy out of it. It is a real joy for me. I think I have found my purpose.”

Jones said build and learn relies on the support of community partners to fund each project, therefore the organization is continually seeking support to be sure the next project can be seen to fruition.

To contact Build & Learn visit http://buildlearn.org/ or email [email protected]