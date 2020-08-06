Columbia couple indicted on charges of stealing $100K from local HOA – News – The Daily Herald

Two Columbia homeowners have actually been indicted by a Maury County grand jury for stealing from their property owners association while holding the 2 leading positions in the group.

Brenda Gracin, 64, and Mario Gracin, 66, have actually been indicted on charges of theft for supposedly stealing more than $100,000 from the Benton Town Hall Homeowners Association.

The Gracins, homeowners of the advancement of condos found off of Union Place near the Graymere Country Club, supposedly took the funds while leading the neighborhood’s HOA over the course of more than 3 years.

Brenda Gracin held the position of treasurer while her partner worked as its president at the time the funds were supposedly taken from the neighborhood.

The indictment, submitted June 10, mentions the theft took place in between January 2017 and December 2019.

Brenda Gracin is arranged to appear in Maury County court for an arraignmentOct 5 and Mario Gracin, is arranged to appear onOct 7.

The 2 were jailed June 16 for charges of theft in between $60,000 and $200,000

They were both launched the exact same day on bonds of $50,000

A civil claim to return funds likewise was submitted versus the 2 by the Benton Town Hall.

The match was submittedJan 31, 2020 and mentions that Mario Gracin was eliminated from his position as the HOA president by vote onJan 27 and …