Colts’ Darius Leonard claims he was racially profiled at Chipotle

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard claims that he was racially profiled at a Florence, South Carolina Chipotle and was in the end requested to depart by a supervisor after having a dialogue about Black Lives Matter along with his household.

The supervisor has since been suspended by Chipotle, which is investigating the matter.

Leonard, 24, posted a video of himself on Instagram during which he defined that the supervisor kicked him out of the restaurant primarily based completely on the grievance of 1 white buyer, who stated they have been being verbally abusive.

‘It was mainly a lie,’ Leonard stated. ‘We mainly received kicked out of Chipotle due to that. And they stated they have been going to name the police, or they wished to name the police on us.

‘We’re speaking about Black Lives Matter, and for the man to look at us and lie and snicker in our face as we stroll out, and the manger … come up right here and simply mainly kick us out of Chipotle.

‘That’s the White privilege that we’re speaking about,’ he continued. ‘There’s no black man that may sit there and eat peacefully with out being racially profiled. We know that if that supervisor would have referred to as the cops proper then and there, we all know what would have went down.’

‘It’s fallacious in America. Y’all marvel why all of the protests and all that stuff is occurring proper now. We are bored with this. Y’all White folks do not perceive what we undergo.’

Leonard claims he was consuming at this Chipotle in Florence, South Carolina when he was profiled

It’s not clear if the ‘household’ Leonard was referring to included his siblings, his spouse Kayla, or their daughter Mia, however he did say he was sitting with three different black males and a lady he described as ‘combined.’

Chipotle CEO Brian Nicco has since launched an announcement.

‘We are presently investigating the incident involving Darius Leonard in Florence, South Carolina,’ Niccol stated. ‘We have a zero tolerance coverage for discrimination of any sort and we have now suspended our supervisor whereas we conduct a radical investigation. I’ve personally reached out to Darius and I’m dedicated to making sure the suitable motion is taken as soon as the investigation concludes.’

On Instagram, Leonard went on to say that he needs ‘non-blacks to take a step in our footwear and understand the s*** that we undergo and why we really feel the best way we [feel].’

The South Carolina native went on to say that that he resides ‘the injustices that we undergo… day in and day trip.’

A second-round pick of South Carolina State in 2018, Leonard led the NFL in tackles in his first season whereas incomes NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, and has twice been named to the All-Pro staff.

He’s coming into the third season of a four-year, $7.2 million deal.