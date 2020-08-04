Colton Underwood, Rachel Lindsay, & More Stars React To Tayshia Adams As The New Bachelorette!

Bachelor Nation is rallying around Tayshia Adams!

In an unexpected turn of occasions, numerous outlets have actually reported the 29- year-old California local will be stepping up as the new Bachelorette to change present lead, Clare Crawley Rumor has it that the 39- year-old got engaged to participant Dale Moss simply 2 weeks into shooting, which is stunning– even by truth TELEVISION requirements!

An E! News source has actually considering that verified this upcoming season will start with Crawley’s journey to discover love prior to rotating to Adams midway through, a very first for the franchise! Now, reveal alumni are speaking up about the landmark choice.

Tayshia’s previous love interest and season lead Colton Underwood obviously has no difficult had sensations about his ex getting the gig– even after she notoriously shaded his kissing abilities! He composed on Twitter:

“Congrats @TayshiaAdams—good luck and I hope you find yourself a better kisser.”

Love the kiss remark particularly, due to the fact that Tayshia as soon as stated Underwood was dreadful! Mykenna Dorn, from Peter Weber‘s season, chimed in to reveal her hope that both Clare and Tayshia discover their soulmates. She tweeted: