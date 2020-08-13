Colton Underwood Calls Out Bachelor Franchise Over ‘Abuse’ Of Ex Cassie Randolph In New Tell-All Interview!

Come on, Colton Underwood— inform us how you actually feel!

The truth TELEVISION star took a seat for a REALLY truthful new podcast interview with Bachelor Nation professional Reality Steve where he detailed his “falling out” with the ABC franchise. Nothing was off the table as the previous lead, who made TELEVISION history as the very first virgin to snag the function, remembered how considerably his psychological health suffered as an outcome of the program, and the extensive impact it had on how things ended up with his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph

Though Colton confessed he’s “not in a good place” with the franchise today, his pain with the series and its fan base began really early on throughout his time promoting season23 Recalling a February 2019 event in which a female fan presumably searched him at a fundraiser, he shared:

“I just remember feeling so powerless and like such a piece of meat. That for me was a big turning point in my mental health, of like, ‘Wow, I have no clue what I’m in for right now.’ And it got pretty bad. It got dark.”

He stated things just became worse when his season of The Bachelor covered production and he ended up being conscious of the “magnitude” of his fame. After a number of public looks where the fandom craze went out …