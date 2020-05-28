ColorOS 7 Update Coming to Oppo F9 Series, Oppo F7, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020 in India Starting June

Oppo has introduced the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 rollout roadmap for extra telephones in India. This consists of telephones just like the Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro, Oppo F7, Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020, and extra. The firm appears to full the rollout of ColorOS 7 on all suitable telephones by July this yr. A complete of 20 Oppo telephones will get ColorOS 7 replace, and telephones like OPPO Find X, Oppo Find X SuperVooc Edition, Oppo Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition, Oppo Reno 10X Zoom, Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2Z, Oppo Reno 2F, Oppo Reno, Oppo R17, Oppo R17 Pro, Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition, Oppo K3 and Oppo A9 have already obtained the replace in India.

The Android 10 replace rollout might be carried out in two phases, and the primary part is all set to start in June i.e. subsequent month. In the primary part, telephones like Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro, Oppo F7, Oppo A5 2020, and Oppo A9 2020 will obtain the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 replace. The second part will start in July and telephones like Oppo F15 and Oppo R15 Pro will obtain the replace.

ColorOS 7 was introduced in November 2019, and it brings a brand new interface, higher privateness options, and new customised icons. Oppo notes that ColorOS 7 is the primary to natively combine the Government of India’s Digilocker service with its DocVault function to promote paperless governance. The ColorOS 7 replace for Indian customers additionally brings a brand new Hawa Mahal wallpaper.

Oppo says that ColorOS 7 has been examined by over 92,000 testers worldwide and a thousand of revisions have been made earlier than it was rolled out commercially. ColorOS is utilized by over 350 million customers throughout the globe in over 140 international locations. Oppo K3 lately obtained the Android10-based ColorOS 7 replace earlier this month. This replace additionally introduced alongside Wi-Fi calling help for Indian customers.

