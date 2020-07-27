ColorOS 7 for OPPO F15 starts rolling out in India

OPPO has actually launched the ColorOS 7 upgrade based upon Android 10 for the OPPO F15 inIndia The upgrade brings all those functions that Google brought in Android 10, consisting of system-wide Dark Mode and navigation gestures. It likewise consists of a wise sidebar with included settings.

The ColorOS 7 upgrade for OPPO F15 brings a modified custom-made skin, cleaner UI, enhanced cam, and Game Space video gaming app center. It likewise consists of an enhanced Album UI. You can inspect out the comprehensive changelog on the Oppo neighborhood site link discussed as source at the bottom.

Moreover, the upgrade will likewise roll out to the users inIndonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Russia, andKazakhstan The business has actually now rolled out the Android 10 upgrade for 20 gadgets consisting of OPPO F9 series, Reno series and more.

Source: OPPO