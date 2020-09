Colorectal cancer survivor encourages others to talk to doctor following ‘Black Panther’ star’s death

STANWOOD IS HEARING FROM A LOCAL SURVIVOR. >> FOR WADE COLE, A COLONOSCOPY AND A NUDGE FROM GOD SAVED HIS LIFE. AND TONIGHT, HE WANTS YOU TO KNOW CHADWICK BOSEMAN’S CANCER DIAGNOSIS CAN HAPPEN TO YOU BECAUSE IT HAPPENED TO HIM. >> I DID NOT HAVE ANY SYMPTOMS. I DID NOT HAVE ANY PROBLEMS BUT , I KNEW I JUST NEEDED TO GO GET ONE. ONE DAY I TURNED 50, AND AFTER A WHILE, I JUST CONTINUED TO HAVE THAT NUDGING THAT I KNOW WAS COMING FROM GOD THAT JUST SAID, YOU NEED TO GET A COLONOSCOPY. >> THAT SIMPLE DECISION CHANGED WADE’S LIFE. >> MY WIFE AND I WERE SITTING IN THE ROOM. WE WERE JUST TALKING AND LAUGHING WITH THE NURSES AND THE DOCTOR WALKS IN AND PULLS THE CURTAIN BACK AND SAYS, I’M SORRY WADE, BUT YOU HAVE CANCER. >> WADE HAD THE SURGERY TO REMOVE THE TUMOR. HE EVENTUALLY HAD A SECOND SURGERY. >> AFTER THAT, I HAD TO WEAR A BAG FOR A YEAR AND A HALF. >> THEN A THIRD SURGERY TO REMOVE ALMOST ALL OF HIS: — OF HIS COLON AND SIX MONTHS OF CHEMOTHERAPY. >> I HAVE BEEN CANCER FREE FOR THREE AND A HALF YEARS. >> WHEN WADE HEARD THE NEWS ABOUT CHADWICK BOSEMAN — >> IT JUST MADE ME SICK BECAUSE I HEARD THAT AND I’VE HEARD THAT NOW SEVERAL TIMES BECAUSE I’VE HAD SEVERAL OTHER FRIENDS TH I HAVE GOTTEN OVERLY WELL BECAUSE THEY HAVE HAD COLON CANCER AND PASSED AWAY. >> NOW THE AMERICAN…

Source link