Colorectal cancer cases going up among people younger than age 50, researchers say

Half of all brand-new medical diagnoses remain in people age 66 and younger, the report stated.

In the report, the American Cancer Society discovered that the mean age for people identified with colorectal cancer was 72 in 1989. It remained that method up until the early 2000s and after that was up to 66 by 2016.

Scientists understood cases of colorectal cancer was going up in younger age groups. “But we were surprised by how fast it is happening,” stated Rebecca Siegel, research study co-author and clinical director of monitoring research study at the American Cancer Society in Atlanta.

“This report is very important because it not only provides a snapshot of the current colorectal cancer burden, but also a window to the future,” she stated, including that if the boosts in younger grownups continue, “doctors should be aware of the unique challenges in this patient population — such as the need for the preservation of fertility and sexual function, as well as the risk of long-term treatment effects because of their extended life expectancy.”

The weight problems …