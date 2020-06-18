Colorado woman tests positive for coronavirus for 2nd time

She told KUSA-TV in Denver that her symptoms have “come and gone” but she thought she had fully recovered when two consecutive tests came back negative.

She said a few of her symptoms wouldn’t go away so she went to urgent care thinking she could have contracted the flu or strep throat.

She tested negative for both but positive for coronavirus Wednesday.

USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT STRAIGHT BACK AT SEA AFTER CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

“This virus is simply so new we just don’t have sufficient data,” KUSA health expert Dr. Payal Kohli said. “And I really like to call this virus the wildcard virus because it’s done so many things that have surprised scientists on so many levels.”

Kohli said Hart’s case shows that some patients may possibly never develop antibodies contrary to the virus, but, he added, not developing antibodies is rare.

Another possibility, Kohli said, is that the virus became dormant then reactivated like chickenpox or possibly she “never completely cleared viral particles” and never fully recovered.

As boffins continue to work toward a vaccine that may be a year away, some have hoped herd immunity – when a most of people have become immune to the virus through surviving it or obtaining a vaccine – could help slow the virus’ infection rate, but patients getting reinfected could complicate that.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised there’s no guarantee obtaining the virus can give a patient immunity.

CLICK HERE TO HAVE THE FOX NEWS APP

Other coronavirus patients in the U.S. have also tested positive after recovering, including 14 sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt who tested positive again after meeting “rigorous recovery criteria,” U.S. Pacific Fleet spokesperson said in a statement.