Colorado Woman Assaults 12-Year-Old Boy Over His Pro-Trump Sign

Police in Boulder, Colorado are on the hunt for a woman who supposedly physically assaulted a 12-year-old boy over his pro-Donald Trump sign.

Woman Assaults Child Over Pro-Trump Sign

The attack supposedly took place at around 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon,according to The Denver Post At the time of the attack, the unnamed boy was riding his bike with a pro-Trump sign when a woman passed him on a moped. The young boy stated that she then made a U-turn so that she might challenge the kid over the sign.

The woman supposedly informed the boy “You want something to look at?” prior to she punched him, according to Boulder authorities spokespersonShannon Aulabaugh The spokesperson included that the woman closed her fists as she mauled the boy in the head, offering him a number of blows. As the boy was up to the ground, the woman scratched him as she continued the attack.

The boy later on informed authorities that the woman attempted to take his sign after the attack, however she was unable to get away with it.

RELATED: BLM Rioter Kicks Trump Supporter In The Head While He’s Flat On His Back: ‘He Just Got His A** Beat’

12 Year-Old Victim Speaks Out

The boy later on told Denver7 News that while this is not the very first time he had actually been assaulted for revealing his assistance for President …