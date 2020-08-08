Colorado State halts football activities after learning of allegations of racism and verbal abuse

This comes after Colorado State had actually revealed previously in the week that it had actually released an examination into its athletic department following a report declaring gamers had actually been informed not to report Covid-19 signs or they would see lower playing time.

“Today, we learned of some extremely troubling allegations of racism and verbal abuse from CSU’s athletic administration generally and in the football program specifically,” sports director Joe Parker said in a statement Friday

“Colorado State University is committed to being an anti-racist university, and we will not tolerate any behavior or climate that goes against that core value. Moreover, CSU Athletics is committed to the health and well-being of student-athletes above all other priorities, and this includes their mental health. We believe it is our responsibility to make sure that all student-athletes feel welcomed and valued as members of an inclusive athletics community.”

Parker’s declaration stated the time out consists of all practices, exercises and group conferences. The declaration likewise stated that he had actually asked university President Joyce McConnell to broaden the independent examination revealed previously in the week to consist of a thorough evaluation of the athletic department and football program relating to the allegations of racism and verbal abuse.

“While we have been working hard towards playing football this fall, the holistic well-being of our student-athletes is our unequivocal top priority,” Parker stated. “We needs to …

Read The Full Article