Colorado secretary of state accuses Trump of lying about mail-in voting

“Colorado has a very clean history of running great elections with vote by mail. We have safeguards in place to make sure we would catch any type of double voting including signature verification, rules about ballot collection and a lot of other safeguards.”
Griswold stated on CNN that the President’s remarks totaled up to “voter suppression because mail ballots are the best way to vote during a pandemic.”
“To force Americans into the choice of risking their lives to cast a ballot is a measure to decrease turnout in November,” she stated. “We should all be very alarmed at where the President is going.”
She argued that vote by mail is “like wearing a mask” since it’s “the way we can save Americans’ lives.”
“Americans shouldn’t have to choose between risking their life and casting a ballot,” she stated.