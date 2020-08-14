Colorado secretary of state accuses Trump of lying about mail-in voting

“President Trump is lying about vote by mail. He is lying about mail ballots,” Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, informed CNN’s Erin Burnett on “OutFront.”

“Colorado has a very clean history of running great elections with vote by mail. We have safeguards in place to make sure we would catch any type of double voting including signature verification, rules about ballot collection and a lot of other safeguards.”

Earlier Thursday, the President stated on Fox Business that he opposes much-needed funding for the United States Postal Service since he does not wish to see it utilized for mail-in voting thisNovember Trump has actually railed versus mail-in voting for months amidst efforts to broaden it throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Griswold stated on CNN that the President’s remarks totaled up to “voter suppression because mail ballots are the best way to vote during a pandemic.”