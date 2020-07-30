Colorado restaurant owners who defied lockdown close their doors, cite ‘disheartening’ restrictions

The Castle Rock restaurant, owned by Arellano and his better half April, was purchased nearby the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment the day after Mother’s Day, when video published to social networks exposed jam-packed cubicles, tables of clients without masks, and a line that snaked out the door– regardless of a state public health order restricting dining establishments to takeout and shipment.

The Arellanos reacted by taking legal action against DemocraticGov Jared Polis, who they declare singled their restaurant out for political gain.

“It’s a little disheartening,” April Arellano informed Carlson of handling therestrictions “Currently, bars that do not serve food are still, presently, closed today, [with] 10 p.m. last require dining establishments that do serve alcohol. So I think the coronavirus … does not impact individuals after 10 p.m.

“But Wal-Mart, Home Depot, [have] no restrictions, no evaluations, absolutely nothing like it.”

The Arrellanos included that they are devoted to their claim.

“We’re going to try to reverse the orders,” April stated, “and try to … help this not happen again to small businesses.”

Fox News’ Julia Musto added to this report.