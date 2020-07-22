Colorado police on the hunt for man accused of killing roommate’s 2 dogs, dismembering 1

Animal control officers and investigators implicate Dieringer of beating to death a 7-year-old Australian livestock pet dog called Suka and killing and dismembering another pet dog called Hayoka.

A necropsy discovered the cause of Suka’s death to be blunt force injury, according to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities stated Dieringer was last seen previously today near Manitou Springs, about 30 miles east of Teller County, simply outdoors ColoradoSprings He might have colored his hair a darker color to hide his identity.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Dieringer was still at big, according to a representative for the constable’s workplace.

He is desired on 2 felony counts of intensified ruthlessness to animals. Investigators are asking for the public’s aid tracking him down– however they state if anybody sees him or has information about his location, they must call the police and not method.

In November, President Trump signed into law a bipartisan costs making sure outright acts of animal ruthlessness a federal criminal activity– strengthening anti-cruelty laws that were currently on the books in all 50 states. The costs won consentaneous assistance in both the House and Senate last fall– an uncommon accomplishment.

The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act (PACT) restricts severe acts of ruthlessness, consisting of deliberate squashing, burning, drowning, suffocating, impalement, performed versus “living non-human mammals, birds, reptiles, or amphibians.”

The legislation reinforces a 2010 law called the Animal Crush Video Prohibition Act, that made the development, sale and circulation of videos portraying severe acts of animal ruthlessness a federal criminal activity. The PACT closes a space in the law by enabling federal authorities to prosecute people recorded squashing or abusing animals, regardless of whether they were the ones to develop the video, according to The Humane Society.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace added to this report.