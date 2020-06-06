Colorado House Passes Bill on Holocaust, Armenian Genocide Education – Armenian News

The Colorado House of Representatives on Thursday unanimously handed House Bill 1336 – Holocaust and Genocide Studies in Public Schools – which requires Holocaust and Armenian Genocide schooling as a situation for High School commencement in Colorado, Asbarez studies, citing the Armenian National Committee of America Colorado.

The ANCA Colorado thanked the unique sponsors, Representative Dafna Michaelson Jenet, Representative Emily Sirota, Senator Steve Fenberg, and Senator Dennis Hisey, in addition to “honorary Armenian” lawmakers Rep. Daneya Esgar and Senator Dominick Moreno, for championing this invoice and ensuring that the Armenian group was included within the course of from the very starting.

After the measure handed, Esgar took to Twitter to say that “I had never heard of the Armenian Genocide until I learned about it from an Armenian friend. She [Eds: the friend] didn’t understand why we never talked about the genocide of her people. We must do better. It is critical for us to teach students about these atrocities,” added Esgar.

The Colorado ANCA additionally expressed particular gratitude to its companions, the Coalition in opposition to Global Genocide and Jewish Colorado, for working hand in hand with ANCA Colorado to make the reason for genocide schooling a actuality.

“And a huge thank you to all the organizations, in particular Armenian National Committee America – Western Region, Armenians of Colorado and ADL – Anti-Defamation League, for making sure that the State of Colorado has the funds to implement the law,” the ANCA Colorado mentioned in a Facebook publish.

The laws is anticipated to be mentioned and voted on within the Colorado Senate, then it would go to the governor for his signature.