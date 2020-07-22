Colorado GOP senator asks NRSC to take down ad attacking his opponent

The ad, which slams Hickenlooper for accepting political contributions from a business whose gas pipeline triggered a fatal home surge in Firestone, Colorado, in 2017, has actually drawn sharp criticism from Democrats and from Erin Martinez, who made it through the mishap. Martinez’s partner and sibling both were eliminated.

In a declaration to the Denver Post after the ad started airing, Martinez called the ad “horrifying,” and Hickenlooper and other Democrats have actually contacted Republicans to pull it.

“Senator Gardner, I hope you’ll put politics aside and call on your allies to take down this false, negative attack,” Hickenlooper tweeted recently. “A grieving family should never be forced to relive an unimaginable tragedy.”

Now Gardner is including his voice to those stating the ad crosses a line. In a declaration, Gardner stated he consulted with Martinez on Tuesday “and expressed to her that I would not have personally run the ad, and I hope the ad comes down.”

“If I had the power to take down the ad,” Gardner included, “I would.” That power lives with the NRSC– however the committee has actually not recommended that it prepares to stop airing the ad. “The kind of grief Ms. Martinez and her family have survived is unimaginable, and their public fight to keep other Colorado families safe is incredibly important,” NRSC representative Joanna Rodriguez stated in a declaration. “John Hickenlooper said he was going to do the right thing to protect Colorado families right after the explosion, but then a private donation to his office from the gas company responsible changed that. He looked the other way and, as The Denver Post reported in October 2019, left office without getting the job done.” Gardner is thought about among the most susceptible Senate Republicans this cycle. Although Gardner is now distancing himself from the questionable ad, the Hickenlooper project states it’s insufficient. “Erin Martinez called for this despicable ad to be taken down within hours of its release six days ago,” stated Hickenlooper project representative MelissaMiller “Cory Gardner ignored that plea, ignored her direct phone calls, let hundreds of thousands of dollars of advertising run and then gave the pathetic excuse that he had no influence over the NRSC, an organization he used to run. As usual, he chose the cowardly approach over the right one.” Gardner was chairman of the Senate GOP project committee throughout the 2018 cycle. Meanwhile Martinez, in a declaration forwarded by the Hickenlooper project, recommended it took Gardner too long to take a stand. “While I am glad that Sen. Gardner has finally realized the ad should be taken down, I am sorry that it has taken him and his staff more than four days to respond to my phone call and request for some relief for my family.” “Our family’s trauma should not be the subject of a horrible political ad,” she stated. “We have worked very hard to create a positive legacy for my husband Mark and my brother Joey to ensure no one relives our nightmare.”

CNN’s Alex Rogers contributed to this report.

