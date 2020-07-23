Colorado GOP lawmaker describes Antifa’s ‘total violence’ at ‘Back the Blue’ rally

DENVER AUTHORITIES UNION HEAD: ‘STAND-DOWN’ ORDER WAS IN RESULT WHEN PRO-COP RALLY ATTACKED

“And, we were basically surrounded byAntifa I imply, we’re talking surpassed 4 to one. We were in fact lower in elevation than them [in] the method the center exercised. And, we were entirely surrounded,” he stated.

All of an unexpected, the groups strongly clashed.

“And then, before I knew it, we were on stage while behind us one of my friends was beaten down by four to five Antifa members. The folks that we had there volunteering had to kick those folks off of him. And then, eventually, we had to actually evacuate,” statedNeville “And, had it not been, quite frankly, for someone who I’d met moments before ushering us into her car, I don’t know if we would have gotten out of there unscathed.”

However, prior to Neville, conservative writer Michelle Malkin, and other members of their group might leave, they had actually things tossed at them, were bossed around and spit on.

“Michelle Malkin lost among her shoes. My pal was badly beaten; [he] had a shiner after it was done. We didn’t have a single opportunity to speak. I imply, the band hardly even began playing,” he stated. “And, all this occurred right on the stage of the facility where we were supposed to be having our rally. It wasn’t like it was a minor scuffle on the outskirts of the rally. It was right there on the stage.”

While the authorities would typically have actually actioned in to deescalate the fight, Denver Police Protective Association (DPPA) President Nick Rogers informed the “Peter Boyles Show” on 710 KNUS that a “stand-down order” offered by the event leader restricted additional action.

However, Rogers stated that a person lieutenant declined to follow that order and kept his officers at the rally.

“I mean, I’m the House Republican leader in Colorado. The House minority leader. And so, if it can happen to me and they can prevent me from speaking, they can really do this to anyone,” Neville informed host TuckerCarlson ” And so, it’s really concerning because I think the order probably came up to stand down. We had the police union chief out there actually saying there was a stand-down order.”

“And, we were just totally attacked by thugs committing total violence to try to silence our speech,” he stated.

Neville is requiring an examination into the weekend’s occasions, however likewise states it’s time for a “stand-your-ground law in each state.”

“The police weren’t there to protect us. Had it not been for the volunteers that I had from the local gun shop and then another state representative who was a former police officer, I don’t know if we would have gotten out of there unscathed and we were the lucky ones,” he stated.

“I’m a combat vet. I was a captain in the Army and this is by far the most dangerous situation I have been in since I’ve been in combat,” Neville concluded.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz and Danielle Wallace added to this report.