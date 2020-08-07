Colorado DA orders investigation into Aurora police over stolen vehicle mix-up

DA George Brauchler stated in a declaration on Friday that he has actually bought his workplace to get and evaluate all proof related to the incident

On August 2, Brittney Gilliam was taking her 6-year-old child, 12- year-old sibling and 14- and 17- year-old nieces to get their nails done. They remained in the parking area when Aurora police bought them out of the cars and truck and on the ground at gunpoint throughout a stolen vehiclemix-up Gilliam stated she, her sibling and 17- year-old niece were handcuffed while police confirmed that the cars and truck she was driving was not stolen.

“Public accounts of the incident in a parking lot near Iliff and Buckley are very concerning,” stated Brauchler in the declaration. “If our investigation determines that the officers involved committed a crime, I will not hesitate to file charges and prosecute them.”

He guaranteed to examine the matter completely and reveal the result of the investigation to the general public once it is finished.

“Everyone is entitled to be treated equally under the law. No one is above the law,” he included. A Facebook video reveals the kids on the ground in a parking area, surrounded bypolice They can be heard sobbing in the video. Onlookers attempt to step in and concern police about pulling their weapons on their ladies. “The confusion may have been due, in part, to the fact that the stopped car was reported stolen earlier in the year,” Chief Vanessa Wilson had actually stated previously in a declaration. “After understanding the error, officers right away …

Read The Full Article