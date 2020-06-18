Colorado couple accused of killing son, 11, by making him drink water: report

SUSPECT WANTED IN MINNESOTA POLICE STATION FIRE NABBED IN COLORADO, REPORT SAYS

Prosecutors say Zachary Sabin died in Black Forest on March 11 following the couple made him drink the water because his urine was dark. The county coroner’s office determined the boy died of forced water intoxication after he was told to drink four 24-ounce (.7-litre) bottles of water over four hours without eating.

According to an arrest affidavit, Tara Sabin, the boy’s stepmother, told authorities that he wore a diaper at night because of a hereditary urological problem. Ryan Sabin, Zachary’s father and a sergeant based at Fort Carson, called 911 after he found the boy in his bed with foam coming from his mouth and blood on his bed.

An arrest affidavit says Zachary suffered other physical abuse, as did five other kids.

Online booking documents do not indicate if the Sabins have hired legal counsel who can speak on their behalf.