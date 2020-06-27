Colorado auto crash leaves at least 7 dead: report

CALIFORNIA BRIDGE ACCIDENT SENDS SUV PLUMMETING, KILLING 4, INCLUDING PREGNANT WOMAN

A white Ford F-150 truck towing a ship was touring west and attempting to cross a semi-truck when it collided with a inexperienced Chevrolet Silverado touring east, the Colorado State Patrol instructed the station.

“The Ford did not move back to the westbound lanes and collided head-on with the Chevrolet,” the authorities stated in a press release.

The Ford quickly burst into flames and 4 occupants died, whereas at least two occupants of the Chevrolet died at the scene. A 3rd occupant of the Chevy died on the best way to a hospital and a fourth was being handled for life-threatening accidents, according to FOX 31.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The freeway was closed in each instructions as emergency responders labored at the scene. The highway was anticipated to stay closed till at least 11 p.m. native time, authorities stated.

Colorado Department of Transportation officers advised an alternate route of Highway 59 by Siebert, a city alongside Interstate 70.