Colorado accused killer under probe – for renting out his swimming pool

Feldman, 57, has been pocketing as much as $45 an hour for letting people swim in his backyard, FOX 31 of Denver reported.

He was advertising his pool as a “Totally Private Oasis” on the Swimply site – before site started receiving complaints from the household of the lady Feldman allegedly strangled to death.

Stacy Feldman had confronted her husband about an extramarital affair, FOX 31 reported. The suspect claimed his wife died after slipping and falling in the shower.

Feldman wasn’t charged in the case until 2018 since it took Denver detectives 36 months to find a medical expert who does testify that the wife was strangled instead, FOX 31 reported.

Meanwhile, a few of Feldman’s neighbors said they find it “creepy” that he has been renting out his pool to people while he awaits his murder trial.

But one neighbor said it didn’t seem out of character.

“I’m not a bit surprised that he would go to any lengths to make money,” Roni Brown told FOX 31. “He’s already living off his wife’s life insurance, which upset me terribly when I found that out.”

Last year their state Supreme Court ruled that Feldman could pay for his defense using his wife’s term life insurance money. The dead woman’s family had argued the $752,000 should go alternatively to the couple’s two children, who now live with an aunt, according to FOX 31.

One woman who’s been renting Feldman’s pool told the station she didn’t know about his upcoming trial. Was she concerned since she knows?

“Not particularly, no,” the woman said.

