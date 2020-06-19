Colonial abuses haunt France’s racism debate

Image copyright

Two dead men have grown to be the faces of France’s current racism debate.

Adama Traoré, a black man from the Paris suburbs who died in police custody four years ago; and Jean-Baptiste Colbert, a white aristocrat from the 17th Century who managed the country’s finances under King Louis XIV.

One is remembered today in demonstrations against police brutality; one other with a marble statue outside the National Assembly.

“We’ve been fighting here in France for four years,” Adama’s sister, Assa Traoré, told us. “My brother’s case is [well] known, but it’s George Floyd’s death which will really expose what’s going on within France.”

Adama Traoré was 24 years old when he was arrested by police after running from an ID check outside Paris. He died at a police station hours later. The cause of his death has been fiercely disputed, and lots of inquiries produced conflicting results.

Tens of thousands of folks have turned out this month at protests in his memory, boosted by the impact of events in the US.

“We are importing ideas from the US,” says historian Sandrine Le Maire, a specialist on French colonialism.

“The deaths of Adama Traoré and George Floyd happened in similar circumstances, but our historical baggage just isn’t the same. There was no lynching here, or racial laws.

“There are stereotypes, inherited from colonisation, but racism has never entered our legislation.”

In the usa, where official national data is not available, the Washington Post has counted significantly more than 1,000 deaths from police shootings alone before year. It says a disproportionate amount of the victims were black.

The French police say they don’t have figures for many deaths in police custody. They say 19 people died this past year during police interventions, but there is no data on their ethnic origin since it is illegal to collect these details in France.

Equality for many?

France’s idea of national identity is based round the unity and equality of its citizens. State policies that select one particular group – centered on ethnicity, for instance – have emerged as damaging.

But many from France’s ethnic minorities say this ideal of equality will be maintained theoretically at the trouble of reality, and that racism – in policing, schools or the job market – is impossible to tackle if it can not be quantified.

Last weekend, President Emmanuel Macron’s own spokeswoman, Sibeth Ndiaye, added her voice to those calling for a brand new debate about ethnic data.

Senegalese-born Ms Ndiaye said in an open letter that, for France’s national vision to prosper in the face of extremist narratives from both sides, it was essential to “measure and look at reality as it is”.

“Let us dare to publicly debate subjects that have become taboo,” she urged. Her suggestion was straight away shot down by senior – white – ministers in the us government.

France requires its immigrant citizens to look at the history, culture and story of the République. “Multiculturalism”, one historian told me, “is a dirty word here”.

But whose story can it be?

And so to Jean-Baptiste Colbert, who sits together with his long marble curls and finery away from National Assembly.

‘Black Code’

Barely noticed by most of the drivers honking their horns while they crawl past him across the Left Bank of the Seine, but a target for those who say it’s time to re-examine this kind of public history in France.

Because Colbert, fabled for running France’s finances under its Sun-King, Louis XIV, was also the brains behind its notorious ‘Black Code’, a couple of rules for how black slaves will be treated in its colonies.

Inspired by scenes of demonstrators over the Channel in Bristol throwing the statue of Edward Colston in to the city’s river, some listed below are now calling for Colbert to be unseated from his prominent position. He also has an area named after him in the assembly building.

France’s former prime minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, now president of the Memorial for the Abolition of Slavery in Nantes, says the Colbert room should be renamed, but that he draws the line at abolishing statues or street names.

“We are in a new stage with the death of George Floyd and youth movements across France,” he said.

He has suggested that France revisit its monuments and street names, to offer greater explanation and context, as an alternative to simply removing them. “We need to do the work of remembrance,” that he says.

“You can’t erase history,” Sandrine Le Maire explained. “Or we’ll start erasing everything and anything: castles, palaces, monarchies. We need symbols, even though they shock us. Historical figures are multifaceted: [Marshal] Pétain was a First World War hero for 20 years before being rejected as a collaborator [during the Second World War].”

President Macron, talking to the nation the other day, agreed: “The Republic will not erase any trace or name from its history,” he said. “It won’t remove any statue.”

The challenge of remembrance

So, no review of France’s statues or street names – at the very least, not yet. Mr Macron is not one that likes having into decisions by events.

But he’s been more outspoken than most French leaders concerning the country’s past, courting outrage before his election by saying that France had committed “crimes against humanity” against its former colony, Algeria.

And it’s France’s history – not its statues – that holds the answer, says Jean-Francois Mbaye, a black French MP who was born in Senegal.

“Are we ready to teach the history of French slavery, French colonisation?” that he asks. “France’s former colonies know their history, but I don’t think our people, our youth, know it.”

“It can be gratifying to remove a statue and throw it in the river,” he explained. “But then what?”

Assa Traoré believes that, if Colbert’s statue is to stay static in front of the National Assembly, his deeds “should be written on the statue’s plaque by a black man. Let a black man tell us who Colbert was and what the Black Code meant, not a white man.”

Other names, reflecting the stories of France’s non-white citizens, should be put into the country’s streets, she says, along with other statues erected outside its buildings.

Black Lives Matter is a slogan that resonates here, but black lives – whether in data or in monuments – are sometimes hard to see in the state story of France.