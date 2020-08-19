Colombian Technology Ministry Endorses Blockchain and Crypto

The Colombian Ministry of Information Technology and Communications, or MinTIC, launched a first-of-its-kind draft of a guide that requires the general public sector to embrace blockchain technology, consisting of crypto payment-related matters.

In the Guide for the usage and execution of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT/Blockchain) in the general public sector, MinTIC describes the benefits and downsides of carrying out DLT within tasks associated with public entities.

The Ministry likewise mentioned the nation “is lagging” in embracing blockchain technology, mentioning the European Union nations, China, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Canada.

The companies behind the guide– that includes ViveLab Bogota, Universidad Nacional de Colombia, Bogot á City Hall, and the National– proposed 10 services that might be carried out: payments in crypto, land registration, ballot, identity information management, supply chains, health records, organisation records, filing of scholastic degrees and management of taxes and public tenders.

Such services intend to get rid of third-party participation within the security facilities utilizing blockchain technology, which increases the “confidence and transparency” in the information management.

Citing Satoshi

On the area about cryptocurrencies, the MinTIC estimates the draft “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System”– released in 2008 by the individual or individuals who produced Bitcoin (BTC), Satoshi Nakamoto– to describe that such service anticipates “to ensure the consumers’ protection who invest in cryptocurrencies.”

There have actually been efforts to manage the crypto environment in Colombia, although they were relatively not successful. For example, on April 4, 2019, a draft expense to manage crypto exchange platforms was released. The goal of this law was to specify in basic terms how business using crypto exchange services in Colombia need to run.