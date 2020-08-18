Colombian ex-President Uribe resigns Senate seat amid witness tampering probe By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Colombia’s previous president Uribe affirms in personal hearing as part of an examination into supposed scams and graft in Bogota



BOGOTA (Reuters) – Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe, who is under examination for declared witness tampering, resigned his Senate seat on Tuesday after being put under home arrest previously this month.

The Supreme Court put Uribe, maybe the South American nation’s most dissentious political leader, under detention in a consentaneous choice that pointed out prospective for blockage of justice. He has actually stated he is innocent.

In a resignation letter to the Senate president published on Twitter, Uribe noted a range of factors that he stated had actually triggered him to “annul any expectation that I can return to the Senate.”

Along with his home arrest, Uribe stated 8 procedural warranties had actually been breached which wiretaps which form part of the case were unlawful. He likewise stated his “political and journalistic adversaries” had actually gotten selective leakages of case files.

The whole of a more than 1,500-page court file relating to your home arrest judgment ended up being public a couple of days after the choice.

In his letter, Uribe revealed his assistance for a judicial reform proposed by his …