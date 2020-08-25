Colombia to move to ‘selective’ quarantine, participate in vaccine trials By Reuters

©Reuters Outbreak of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19), in Bogota



By Julia Symmes Cobb and Luis Jaime Acosta

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia will go into a duration of “selective” quarantine when its 5 months of nationwide coronavirus lockdown ends at the close of August, President Ivan Duque stated on Monday, and will become part of Johnson & Johnson vaccine trials.

Restrictions on occasions and big crowds will continue throughout September while the federal government assesses the spread of the infection, Duque stated, as more financial reactivation with security procedures continues.

“On Sept. 1 a new phase begins where we change the concept of preventative obligatory isolation with a large number of exceptions to a concept of selective isolation, of distancing, of individual responsibility,” Duque stated throughout his nighttime tv broadcast.

Confirmed and thought coronavirus clients need to still separate, Health Minister Fernando Ruiz stated throughout the broadcast.

The Andean nation will likewise participate in stage 3 vaccine trials with Johnson & Johnson, Duque stated.

“Colombia today has signed a deal with (Johnson & Johnson) to carry out tests for phase three in the investigation of their vaccine.”

The trial will consist of 60,000 healthy volunteers worldwide in between the …