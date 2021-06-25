Colombia surpasses 100k COVID-19 deaths, G20 to endorse minimum corporate tax: RPT

Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita breaks down the top stories around the world including Columbia surpassing 100,000 coronavirus deaths, the G20 to endorse a global minimum corporate tax, and the UN saying the Great Barrier Reef should be listed as ‘in danger.’
