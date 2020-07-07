Colombia fuel tanker inferno kills seven and injures dozens

Image copyright

There are fears that the death toll will rise further





At least seven people have burned to death after an overturned petrol tanker exploded in northern Colombia, local police say.

More than 40 everyone was injured in the incident on the road nearby the town of Pueblo Viejo on the Caribbean coast, the police said.

Crowds had gathered across the tanker to attempt to siphon off fuel if the vehicle burst into flames.

The injured were taken fully to several hospitals in the area.

Some of them have severe burns off, and you can find fears that the death toll will rise further.

Local officials said that some people ignored police warnings of the dangers.