The Colombia Election has been won by Gustavo Petro, a former guerrilla warrior who has pledged significant social and economic transformation.

After winning the Colombia Election, Petro will become Colombia’s first left-wing president if he wins the presidential runoff election on Sunday. He received 50.4 percent of the vote, while his opponent, construction mogul Rodolfo Hernandez, received 47.3 percent.

“The Colombia Election has changed everything, a genuine transformation that leads us to one of our goals: the politics of love… of understanding and discussion,” Petro exclaimed to his fans in Bogota, Colombia’s capital.

Colombia Election Won By Gustavo Petro

Petro’s victory, as a senator and former mayor of Bogota, signaled a sea change in politics today for a country that has traditionally shunned the left because of its alleged ties to the armed conflict. Petro was a member of the now-defunct M-19 organization and received amnesty after serving time in prison for his role with the organization.

Petro, 62, called for unity and extended an olive branch to some of the sharpest opponents in his victory address, saying that all members of the opposition will be welcomed in the presidential palace “to solve Colombia’s issues.”

“From the beginning of our government, there will never be political or legal persecution, just respect, and discussion,” he stated, adding that he will listen to “that quiet majority of peasants, Indigenous peoples, women, and young,” as well as those who have raised arms. Shortly after the results were released, retiring conservative Leader Ivan Duque congratulated Petro, while Hernandez immediately acknowledged defeat.

In a video posted on social media, Hernandez stated, “I accept the conclusion, as it should be if we want our institutions to remain robust.” “I genuinely hope that everyone benefits from this decision.” Supporter Alejandro Forero, 40, sobbed as the results came in during the Petro campaign party in Bogota.