Cologne 2 – 4 RB Leipzig

Timo Werner was on the right track as RB Leipzig moved again as much as third within the Bundesliga with an entertaining 4-2 win over Cologne on the RheinEnergieStadion on Monday evening.

In the primary German prime-flight recreation to be performed within the month of June for 25 years, Jhon Cordoba notched his 12th league purpose of the season to provide Cologne the proper begin (7), however the Colombian was off receiving remedy when Patrik Schick rose to move Leipzig degree (20).

Cordoba hobbled off moments later, and Julian Nagelsmann’s aspect accomplished the turnaround seven minutes earlier than the break as Christopher Nkunku collected Konrad Laimer’s cross.

In a breathless begin to the second interval, Werner fired house his 25th Bundesliga purpose of the season (50) earlier than substitute Anthony Modeste lowered the arrears (55) just for Dani Olmo to instantly restore Leipzig’s two-purpose cushion (57) which they by no means let go of.

More to observe…

What’s subsequent?

Cologne journey to face Augsburg on Sunday (kick-off: 5pm UK time), whereas RB Leipzig host backside aspect Paderborn on Saturday at 2.30pm.

