COLMI Smart Watch Full Touchscreen Smartwatch for Women Men, IP68 Waterproof Fitness Tracker Compatible with iPhone Andriod, Bluetooth Pedometer, Heart Rate and Blood Pressure Monitor

Product Description

Specification:

Model: Land1

CPU: NRF52832

Control Mode: Full Touch Operation

Display: 1.3 Inch

Glass: 2.5D Toughened Glass

Battery: 200mAh

Battery Capacity: 180-220mAh

Band Material: Alloy

Waterproofing Grade: IP68

Weight: 2.5oz

Full Touchscreen Smartwatch



System Requirements: Android 4.4 or above, iOS above 9.0 iPhone 5S, Bluetooth 4.0

Package Included: COLMI Smart Watch with Magnetic Strap*1; User Instruction*1; Charging Cable*1; Gift Box*1; Silicone Watch Strap *1

After connecting the app, the time of the watch will automatically synchronize with the phones, and the time cannot be set on the watch.

Turn on Bluetooth and connected smart watch with the phone by “Da Fit” app. DO NOT connect it with your phone’s Bluetooth directly, otherwise, the watch will reject to compare.

The smart watch is IP68 waterproofing, it is suitable for everyday use, splash/rain resistant, not suitable for hot bathing, snorkeling diving and swimming for a long time.

Please wipe the water off as much possible before you operate it.

Please charge the watch if the watch cannot be turned on when you receive it.

Full Touch Screen Smart Watch



1.3-inch full touch screen, you can swipe left and right, easy operate, adjustable brightness, high sensitivity and full visual HD display. Bring you a better smart experience.

Two Watch Straps for Replacement



We will send you one more TPU strap free so that you have two straps for daily replacement–magnetic strap & silicone strap. Different style straps match your different moods. (Only one smartwatch)

2.5D Tempered Glass Panel



Rounded appearance, using 2.5D tempered glass lenses and all-metal case, wear-resistant & scratch-resistant, high end & durable. The perfect daily companion to keep you active and informed.

Custom Wallpapers



This smart watch is designed with 12 watch dials and options, and you can set up a wallpaper you like, customizable wallpaper makes your smartwatch stands out from so many bracelets.

More Accurate Health Tracker: Built-in latest optical sensors and health chip, 24 hours tracking heart rate, blood pressure and blood oxygen levels, intelligent sleep monitoring, upload the real-time data to phone app accurately and keep you healthy.

IP68 Waterproof: Strict IP68 waterproof rating of the smart watch, which can be used for washing your hands, swimming or doing any water activities. Download and install “Da Fit” app, compatible smartphones with IOS 9.0 or higher, Android 4.4 or higher.

Multiple Activity Tracking: Automatically track your all-day steps, calories, use 7 exercise modes to record workouts and connect to smartphone GPS for more precise to show your run stats like pace, distance and record a map of your workout route.

Multiple Functions: Call Reminder, notification push for calls, Email, SMS, Facebook, Twitter, Skype, WhatsApp, etc, never miss the messages that matter. Multiple functions like Sedentary reminder, silent alarms, multiple time zones, weather, music control, etc.