Collision of Galaxies May Have Spurred Our Solar System’s Formation

A violent occasion on a colossal scale – the crash of two galaxies – could have paved the best way for our photo voltaic system’s delivery. A star-formation binge within the Milky Way spanning the time when the photo voltaic system was born greater than 4.5 billion years in the past was apparently precipitated by the collision between our galaxy and a smaller one referred to as Sagittarius, scientists mentioned on Tuesday.

Such collisions usually don’t contain stars smashing head-on, they mentioned, however can foster situations for star formation by, for instance, amping up the quantity of gasoline in a galaxy or having gasoline clouds come collectively.

The galaxies first crashed greater than 6 billion years in the past. Since then, Sagittarius – a “dwarf” galaxy 10,000 instances much less huge than the Milky Way – has twice handed by means of our galaxy’s immense disk containing most of its roughly 100 billion stars. All three galactic interactions had been related to a burst of Milky Way star formation.

Data from the European Space Agency’s Gaia house observatory revealed a protracted star-formation episode from 6.2 billion to 4.2 billion years in the past related to the preliminary crash. Two different star-formation surges linked to the galactic collision peaked 1.9 billion years in the past and 1 billion years in the past, every lasting just a few hundred million years.

“It is not really an impact like a car crash,” mentioned astronomer Tomás Ruiz-Lara of the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias in Spain, lead creator of the analysis published within the journal Nature Astronomy. “Some parts of Sagittarius and the Milky Way intersect, but stars do not crash. A star-star collision would be really, really rare.”

The collision disrupted our galaxy’s regular tempo of star formation.

“First, we have the addition of material, gas, from Sagittarius that increases the amount of gas in our galaxy to form new stars. Second, you have the collision between gas clouds from Sagittarius and the Milky Way triggering star formation,” Ruiz-Lara mentioned.

“Third, gravitational instabilities induced by the interaction are able to trigger star formation,” Ruiz-Lara added, by inflicting “ripples” within the density of the gaseous interstellar medium.

© Thomson Reuters 2020