HARVARD, MIT SUE OVER ICE DEMAND THAT FOREIGN STUDENTS LEAVE US IF COURSES ARE ONLINE-ONLY

“The exemption worked and ought to be extended,” Collins wrote to Wolf. “Its termination on short-notice is especially troubling given that the Student and Exchange Visitor Program’s (SEVP) new guidance requires colleges and universities to certify by July 15—just one week from now—whether to not fall semester courses will be offered online only, in-person only, or using a hybrid model.”

Collins added: “Allowing these students to take courses online, if that option is available to them, would tend to slow the spread of COVID-19, whereas the SEVP’s new guidance could have the opposite effect.”

Collins doubled down, saying the new guidance “not only puts the education of one million foreign students at risk, but also the reputation of hundreds of institutions of higher education around our country,” specifically pointing to those in Maine, including Bowdoin College, Bates College and Colby college, and the University of Maine system.

“I fear that the arbitrary and capricious SEVP guidance will cause real, deep, and long-lasting harm to these institutions and to our nation’s interests,” Collins added.

ICE announced this week that those on F-1 and M-1 student visas would need to leave the U.S. or transfer to still another college if their schools offer classes entirely on the web when they reopen in the fall. If they do not, they are able to face deportation proceedings.

Additionally, the agency announced that the State Department will not issue visas to students signed up for full on the web programs, and that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) would not permit them into the country.

Meanwhile, Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) sued DHS this week on the policy. The lawsuit stated that “for many students, returning to their home countries to participate in online instruction is impossible, impracticable, prohibitively expensive, and/or dangerous.”

The lawsuit by Harvard and MIT seeks a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction stopping the policy from being enforced. According to The Harvard Crimson, which first reported the lawsuit, the guidelines were released shortly after Harvard announced it would house no more than 40 percent of undergraduates and would hold all classes online in the fall.

BERKELY STUDENTS PLANNING FRAUDULENT COURSE TO CIRCUMVENT ICE RULES, AVOID DEPORTATIONS

The Associated Press reports that not exactly 400,000 foreigners received student visas in the 12-month period that ended Sept. 30, down significantly more than 40 % from four years earlier in the day.

The policy comes amid a broader push by the Trump administration to have schools and colleges open fully in the fall as a building block for the reopening of the nation as a whole.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has kept up with strict policies on immigration, related to both the spread of the herpes virus and the economic recovery.

The administration is quickly turning away illegal immigrants and asylum seekers at the border, frequently with minimal time, if any, in detention. President Trump last month signed an order expanding immigration restrictions to include bars on several of guest worker programs until the end of the season.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and The Associated Press contribued to this report.