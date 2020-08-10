Collin Morikawa wins the 2020 PGA Championship

Morikawa shot a 6 under par rating of 64 as he rallied to win the competition at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco,California This is the 23- year-old’s very first win at one of golf’s 4 majors and is available in simply his 2nd time contending in a significant.

“I’m on cloud nine, I don’t know about you guys, but yeah, I’ve believed in myself since day one,” Morikawa stated. “Any time you’re in the conversation of the greats, Jack, Rory, Tiger, no matter who it is, if you’re in that conversation, you’re doing something well. It doesn’t stop here. I’ve got a very good taste of what this is like, what a major championship is like.”

The PGA Championship– initially arranged to be the 2nd significant of the year– functioned as the initially significant of 2020 after the golf world mixed its calendar in response to the coronavirus pandemic

.

The next arranged significant is the United States Open to be played September 17 to 20, followed by the Masters to be played November 12 to15 The 2020 Open Championship, likewise called the British Open, was canceled.