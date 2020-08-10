Collin Morikawa wins PGA Championship: How much cash does he bring home?

Collin Morikawa won his very first significant competition Sunday, getting the success at the PGA Championship after holding back Paul Casey, Bryson DeChambeau and an entire list of others.

The 23- year-old had not completed greater than 35 th at a significant, however the last 2 rounds at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco moved him to success.

He likewise took house a quite large check. The overall bag at the PGA Championship this year was $11 million.

Morikawa got to take house $1.98 million.

The 23- year-old shot back-to-back 69 s in the very first 2 rounds of the competition prior to ending up the 3rd round with a 65 to keep him within striking range of the leaders.

Morikawa’s eagle on the 16 th hole was what offered the young golf player the edge in the latter part of the round. On a par 4, he drove the ball 7 feet from the pin and nailed the eagle shot. It eventually showed to be the difference-maker and what set him apart from Casey.

He completed the 4th round with a 64.

Morikawa had 2 PGA Tour triumphes upon getting in the PGAChampionship He won the 2019 Barracuda Championship and last month won the Workday Charity Open in a playoff versus Justin Thomas.

