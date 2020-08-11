Collin Morikawa ‘wants more’ glory after debut major win

But now, aged simply 23, he is a major winner himself, having remarkably won the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco Sunday, ending up on 13- under and 2 shots ahead of Dustin Johnson and PaulCasey

.

While his success in simply his 2nd major might have come as a surprise to lots of, it didn’t to Morikawa, who stated that he “felt very comfortable from day one.”

“I’m never satisfied to its fullest,” Morikawa informed CNN Sport’s DonRiddell “And who understands when I will be, however I simply desire more.

“I got a little taste of what it’s like to win a major championship, to what those other players have won before, and I definitely want it again.”

READ: 16-year-old with one-armed swing gets golf lesson from six-time major winner ‘Learn every day’ Morikawa ended up being the third-youngest PGA Championship winner because World War II, behind just Rory McIlroy and JackNicklaus But while individuals have actually drawn contrasts in between him and Tiger Woods– who likewise won the competitors aged 23– Morikawa thinks Woods is on a “completely different level.” “It means that I’m doing something right. Whatever I’ve been doing, whatever I’ve been practising, gearing up for, it’s all been on the right path to hopefully one day be in the conversation of maybe some of the game’s greats,” he discussed. ” I find out every …

