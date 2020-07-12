Collin Morikawa upsets Justin Thomas to win Workday Charity Open in extra holes | Golf News





Collin Morikawa captured the biggest win of his career

Collin Morikawa edged out Justin Thomas on the 3rd play-off hole to clinch victory after having a captivating final day of the inaugural Workday Charity Open.

Thomas had looked odds-on favourite to wrap up the win at Muirfield Village after that he recovered from the ragged begin with four straight birdies across the turn, and a thrilling eagle at the 15th lifted him three clear with three to play.

Morikawa pipped Justin Thomas at the third extra hole

But that he bogeyed 16 and could perhaps not match Morikawa’s birdie at the 17th, and a wayward drive led to a fourth dropped shot of the round – and the tournament – for Thomas as that he completed a 69 for a score of 19 under, with Morikawa forcing extra holes as that he signed for a 66.

The leading pair headed right back to the 18th for the play-off, and a Thomas’ roar of “come on” echoed across the Ohio resort when that he holed an amazing 50-foot putt for birdie, only for Morikawa to follow him in from half that distance to extend the contest.

Thomas had a 12-footer for the win back on the 18th green moments later, but he underestimated the break on the putt and the players moved on to the 10th, where Morikawa split the fairway and Thomas’ ball came to rest behind a small tree in the rough on the right, leaving him without any option but to pitch out to the short grass.

Get the best prices and book a round at among 1,700 courses throughout the UK & Ireland

Morikawa held his nerve to hit a sweet 2nd to 10 feet, and with Thomas unable to salvage his par, the 23-year-old enjoyed the luxury of two putts for the win – his second on the PGA Tour and his first since making his breakthrough at the Barracuda Championship nearly a year ago.

Having cruised through the opening 54 holes bogey free, Thomas’ clean run ended when he failed to discover the putting surface from a greenside bunker, even though he did come in just a whisker of pitching in to save yourself par, and he bunkered his approach to the following and endured a similar outcome.

With Thomas obviously out of sorts together with his irons, Morikawa and Viktor Hovland sensed an opening and soon found themselves tied for the lead on 17 under if the American eagled the fifth from 13 feet, and the young Norwegian cannot follow him in from closer but a two-putt birdie was his third in a row.

Thomas led by three with just three holes to play

Hovland erred when that he found water at the following to leave Morikawa in sole possession of the lead, and both would par their way to the turn as Thomas suddenly turned his fortunes around together with his morale-boosting birdies at the eighth and ninth.

Thomas holed from 10 feet for another birdie at 10, where Hovland came up short together with his approach and bogeyed before matching the Thomas birdie at the long 11th, while Morikawa was the only person of the ultimate trio to birdie the short 12th.

PGA Tour Golf Live on

Hovland left himself with a lot of ground to make up when he found water at the 14th when attempting to drive the green, which Morikawa managed having just bogeyed the 13th but however have to settle for a two-putt birdie as Thomas took the conservative route to a three.

Thomas then regained get a grip on at the par-five 15th, where Morikawa gouged his way from rough to more rough before succeeding to make par, and Thomas walked to the following tee armed with a three-stroke advantage after that he rolled in a perfect 25-footer for eagle.

But missing the green at 16 would cost Thomas his third blemish of the tournament, and Morikawa ramped up the pressure when that he holed from inside 10 feet for birdie on the penultimate green to trim Thomas’ lead to just a single shot heading up the final.

Viktor Hovland made important mistakes at 10 and 14 and settled for third place

Thomas then blocked his tee-shot too far right and caught a tree, and that he could not quite reach the green together with his approach and might not get his pitch within 10 feet of the flag just as Morikawa was lining up a tricky, sharp-breaking 17-foot putt for birdie.

Morikawa’s effort lacked conviction and Thomas’ attempt to save yourself par slid past the cup on the best, although Morikawa almost suffered the indignity of missing his two-footer for par as his ball took a close consider the lip before carefully deciding to drop.

But his composure throughout the sudden-death play-off wasn’t in question as that he landed the largest win of his career just a month after losing out in a play-off to Daniel Berger in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.