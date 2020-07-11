Collin Morikawa builds three-shot lead at Workday Charity Open | Golf News



















A look back at highlights from the second round of the Workday Charity Open, where Collin Morikawa continued to impress.

Collin Morikawa continued his fast begin to open up a three-stroke lead after a weather-affected second round at the Workday Charity Open.

The world No 29 followed an opening-round 65 with a six-under 66 on Friday to build a commanding advantage at Muirfield Village, where play was suspended twice due to the risk of lightning.

Morikawa heads into the weekend break on 13 under in addition to three free from Kevin Streelman – that carded the round-of-the-day 64 – in addition to Justin Thomas, who managed his bogey-free start to typically the week, along with Hideki Matsuyama four cerebral vascular accidents off the speed alongside Sam Burns.

Thomas can proceed back the surface of the FedExCup rankings with a strong performance immediately

More than a couple of and a half hrs were dropped during the a couple of weather gaps, leaving 33 players not able to complete their particular second times before enjoy was ceased at 7.50pm nearby time (1.50am BST) due to negative light.

Beginning within the back eight, Morikawa manufactured a close-range birdie at the 11th but bogeyed the par-four 13th right after failing to have up-and-down from your greenside batterie.

Colin Morikawa is running after a second PGA Tour subject

Morikawa splashed out from the sand in addition to rolled In from 8 feet right after attempting to push the green at the par-four 14th, having a six-foot bird at typically the 17th terminated out with a three-putt bogey at the following.

Having reached typically the turn in 35, Morikawa used up a 20-foot birdie at the second for that first of several consecutive birdies, with the American holing a great eight-footer in order to salvage the bogey at the 6th after fluffing a computer chip from simply off the adding surface.

Morikawa changed from half a dozen feet at the 7th after the very first weather postpone and additional another bird at typically the ninth – his final hole – to give himself a six–stroke lead over the rest of the morning wave.

Streelman threatened a late charge for the lead after following six birdies in his first ten holes with three straight gains from the fifth, only to bogey the par–three eighth after finding the sand with his tee shot.

Thomas posted a six-under 66 and is the only player to not drop a shot within the first two rounds, while Burns and Matsuyama are a further shot back right after both going bogey-free on Friday.

Viktor Hovland is five off typically the pace alongside Rory Sabbatini, who still has one hole to complete, while Brooks Koepka will have to wait to see if he makes the cut after a 40-foot birdie at the last – his fifth over the closing seven holes – salvaged a second-round 69 and lifted him to one under.

