Collin Morikawa a Ryder Cupper? Captain Steve Stricker gets closer look

SAN FRANCISCO– Although the PGA of America’s choice to hold off the Ryder Cup till next year offers U.S. captain Steve Stricker some additional runway to pick and prepare his group for the matches, he isn’t squandering whenever.

Stricker played a practice round with Collin Morikawa, 23, on Monday at the PGA Championship in order to invest some “extra time to get to know some of these kids that potentially could make the team.”

Morikawa stated Stricker connected to him in June throughout the Travelers Championship to present himself.

“He told me, ‘Let’s go play at the PGA,’ and of course I’m going to book that into my schedule,” Morikawa stated. “To play with him and Davis Love was pretty special. Kind of just watch him play golf, because I love the way his short game goes, his approach shot, his chipping and putting, and just trying to learn off these guys.”

Morikawa has fun with Steve Stricker: ‘It was quite unique’

PGA Championship: Tee times|Full protection

This procedure likewise taught Stricker a lesson. When he at first connected Morikawa, didn’t respond to the phone.

“I sent him a text and he didn’t realize I was playing at Travelers,” chuckled Morikawa, who is presently 11 th on the U.S. points list. “I talked …