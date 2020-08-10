Collin Morikawa, 23, wins PGA Championship in second career major

SAN FRANCISCO– The shot will be kept in mind as one of the very best under pressure that barely anybody saw. It made Collin Morikawa a major champ Sunday in a thrill-a-minute PGA Championship that very few will forget.

Morikawa struck chauffeur on the 294- lawn 16 th hole that was best in flight and even much better when it landed, hopping onto the green and rolling to 7 feet for an eagle that all however clinched triumph on a most peaceful Sunday afternoon at Harding Park.

In the very first major without viewers, the 23- year-old Californian ended up with a bang.

“I was hoping for a really good bounce and got it,” he said. ” I struck an actually great putt, and now we’re here.”

He closed with a 6-under 64, the most affordable last round by a PGA champ in 25 years, for a two-shot triumph over Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson, 2 of 10 gamers who had an opportunity on the back 9.

Morikawa was amongst 7 gamers connected for the lead, as wild as any Sunday in amajor He took the lead when he broke in for birdie from 40 feet except the 14 th green. And then he provided the knockout with one swing along the coasts of Lake Merced,

The COVID-19 pandemic that moved the PGA Championship from May to August was enabled to be played just if viewers were not enabled. But there was a single person who will not forget what he saw.

Casey, with his very first great chance at winning a major, birdied the 16 th to connect Morikawa for the lead. Standing on the tee at the par-3 17 th, he recalled and saw the ball roll towards the …