Collin Morikawa, 23, wins maiden major at the PGA Championship

This was a stroke of genius. Albeit one in front of no fans.

No raucous cheers, yet a really renowned shot for the ages at the 294- backyard par-4 16 th hole that separated Morikawa from the pack amidst a thrilling and pulsating last day at Harding Park, San Francisco– which at one point saw 7 gamers connected for the lead at 10- under par late onSunday

.

Playing in simply his 2nd major and in his house state, the California child drove the ball to within 7 feet of the hole. And then, with nerveless, ice-cool accuracy, he rolled in the eagle putt that would eventually move him to a popular two-shot success over overnight leader and 2016 United States Open champ Dustin Johnson and England’s Paul Casey.

Morikawa closed with a six-under 64, the least expensive last round by a champ at this occasion in a quarter of a century and can be found in simply his 28 th start as an expert. Not remarkably, an elated Morikawa– who is of Japanese and Chinese descent– stated he was on “Cloud Nine” after his impressive exploits, however he confessed something was missing out on. “This is the one time I really wish there were crowds right there, but no. I was just praying for a straight bounce short of the green, on to the green and then after it bounced it kind of got behind a tree that we couldn’t see around the corner,” he stated. “So …

