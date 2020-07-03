Colleges want in-person teaching for fall semester, but professors are pushing back

The United States has seen a surge of new COVID-19 cases, reporting record numbers in the last week. Many states have either paused or began to reverse their plans for reopening, putting the future of many businesses and institutions in danger, including universities.

The average age of an American college professor is 55, according to the European University Institute. People older than 60 are the most vulnerable to COVID-19, meaning a large number of professors feel they’d be gambling with their lives if they reunite.

“Until there’s a vaccine, I’m not setting foot on campus,” Dana Ward, 70, an emeritus professor of political studies at Pitzer College, told the New York Times. “Going into the classroom is like playing Russian roulette.”

A Cornell University survey found that around one-third of its faculty were “not interested in teaching classes in person,” one-third were “open to doing it if conditions were deemed safe,” and the remainder were “willing and anxious to teach in person.”

But faculty in other schools, such as for example Penn State, University of Illinois, Notre Dame and the SUNY schools, have signed petitions complaining they are maybe not being consulted and pushed back in to the classroom too early.

“I shudder at the prospect of teaching in a room filled with asymptomatic superspreaders,” wrote Paul M. Kellermann, 62, an English professor at Penn State, within an essay for Esquire magazine.

At the minimum, many are asking for the option — no questions asked — concerning whether they desire to teach remotely or face-to-face.

With classes set to start at some colleges in August, many institutions are cutting it near to make an ultimate decision as to if they will force students back or maybe not. A number of schools faced difficulties in the transition to remote learning.

The transition wasn’t well received. At Harvard, a student has filed a class-action lawsuit contrary to the university alleging the school provided a “subpar” educational experience via remote learning, in accordance with The Harvard Crimson.

“I hope many students choose to return to campus in the fall, as I believe not only is it better to learn in an environment designed for learning, but I also believe we are getting more for our money’s worth,” Henry Bojanowski, a BU student, told BU Today. “Additionally, I think many people would benefit from a more social environment like the BU campus, since the vast majority of us have been socially distancing for quite a while.”

Understandably, schools want to avoid this experience.

Purdue University President Mitch Daniel wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post, arguing that it would be “anti-scientific” and “an unacceptable breach of duty” not to reopen.

“Forty-five thousand young people — the biggest student population we’ve ever had — are telling us they want to be here this fall,” Daniel wrote. “To inform them, ‘Sorry, we are too incompetent or too fearful to figure out how to protect your elders, so you have to disrupt your education,’ would have been a gross disservice to them and a default of our responsibility.