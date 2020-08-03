Colleges need to test for Covid-19 frequently to keep campuses open this fall, study says

The scientists discovered that evaluating university student every 2 days– even with a low-grade test capturing 70% of favorable Covid-19 cases– is an economical routine, approximated to keep infections at a more manageable number than evaluating weekly with a higher-qualitytest

But if trainees and colleges adhere to stringent policies such as mandated indoor masking and handwashing, the authors stated less regular screening might be sufficient.

Beware false-positives The scientists likewise discovered that excessive screening dangers creating false-positive cases that might weaken trainee self-confidence in their university’s monitoring program and overwhelm quarantine areas. The scientists suggest a test with high uniqueness that is able to alleviate circumstances of these false-positive outcomes. Yale public health Professor A. David Paltiel, the study’s lead author, stated that some colleges might not be able to logistically satisfy the high bar that their information recommends for resuming amidst the pandemic. “Our view is that if you can’t see your way toward at least minimal meeting of these screening standards or maintaining control over prevention, then a school really needs to ask itself if it has any business reopening,” Paltiel stated. The scientists designed a theoretical mate of 5,000 trainees, 10 of which were favorable for Covid-19, to put together information on the most economical tracking program that would lessen overall infections and lower stress on seclusion or quarantine areas. …

